Manju Warrier wishes Samyuktha Varma with adorable Faceapp pic

Manju wished her fellow actor and friend a happy birthday with the photo, made on Faceapp.

In an adorable photo created on Faceapp, actors Manju Warrier and Samyuktha Varma look like children, girls posing together for a photo. The photo is a fan made picture that Manju liked and posted. She posted the photo on the occasion of Samyuktha's birthday, calling her the funniest, classiest, loveliest, prettiest and honestest soul. "I love you @samyukthavarma," Manju added with emoticons.

The two are known to be friends for long, often appearing in casual photos together. Although Manju Warrier is very active in cinema, with back to back movies and quite a few pending for release, Samyuktha has not been acting since her marriage to fellow actor Biju Menon many years ago. Manju had in fact been on a break when Samyuktha began her acting career in late 1990s. By the time Manju made her comeback with the 2014 film How Old Are You, Samyuktha had quit cinema.

Recently the two actors posed together with actor Bhavana for what seemed to be a happy sleepover for the three friends.

Manju has got a long line of movies waiting for her. Those that finished shooting include Kayattam, directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, for which she is also one of the producers. Pictures of her trekking the mountains and a song from the movie had earlier been doing the rounds on the internet. It was while shooting for this film that the cast and crew were stranded in a village in Himachal Pradesh, after it was struck by a landslide. The team of 30, stuck there for a few days, managed to escape unhurt later.

A song from another of Manju's upcoming films Jack N'Jill, directed by Santosh Sivan, was released on Friday. Inspired by the song 'Kantha Thookunna Thoomanam' from the musical drama Paarikaathapushpaaharanam, the new 'Kim Kim' song is rendered by Manju herself. The music is by Ram Surendar and the lyrics are by BK Harinarayanan.

Watch: Kim Kim song from Jack N' Jill