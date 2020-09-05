Bhavana’s pictures with ‘besties’ Manju Warrier and Samyuktha Varma go viral

While Bhavana and Manju are active in the film industry, Samyuktha has stayed away from the silver screen since 2002.

Pictures of three popular women actors in Malayalam cinema -- Manju Warrier, Samyuktha Varma, and Bhavana – have gone viral after the latter posted it on Instagram. The actor shared the pictures of them hanging out together with the caption, “Best Friends are the SIBLINGS God forgot to give us ......?? #FriendsLikeFamily #SoulSisters #MandatoryMBSKoodals #MineForever #NothingButFun.”

While Bhavana and Manju Warrier are active in the film industry, Samyuktha Varma has stayed away from the silver screen since 2002, after marrying actor Biju Menon.

Manju Warrier currently has a slew of films in various stages of production. She plays a pivotal role in Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and its post-production is nearly done. The film is aiming for a theatrical release.

Jack n Jill, another of Manju’s films, has also reached post-production stage. Directed by veteran filmmaker and cinematographer, Santosh Sivan, the cast includes Manju Warrier, Esther Anil, Kalidas Jayaram Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Shaylee Krishen. Sources in the know say that Jack n Jill will be a bilingual releasing in Malayalam and Tamil.

Manju also has Kayattam in her kitty. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Manju Warrier co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew.

The star’s other films in the pipeline include the horror film Chathu Mukham and Mammootty starrer The Priest.

Meanwhile, Bhavana has two upcoming films in Kannada -- Inspector Vikram and Bhajarangi. Inspector Vikram is directed by Narasimha and bankrolled by Vikyath VR under his banner. Reports are that while Prajwal Devaraj will be seen in the title role, Bhavana will be playing the role of a drug peddler.

In Bhajarangi 2, Bhavana shares screen space with Shiva Rajkumar. The film is directed by Harsha.

