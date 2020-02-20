Manju Warrier’s ‘Lalitham Sundaram’ goes on floors

The film is directed by Manju Warrier’s brother and actor Madhu Wariar.

Flix Mollywood

The shooting of Manju Warrier starrer Lalitham Sundaram has begun on February 19. Confirming the commencement of the shooting, the actor shared some pictures and captioned it: “Kick-start! Shoot of my first commercial feature film production. #lalithamsundaram Good luck @madhuwariar @bijumenonofficial @centuryfilms.in @pramod.mohan.”

Manju’s brother and actor Madhu Wariar is directing the film. Manju plays the lead role along with Biju Menon. The title of this film was revealed a few weeks ago by the icons of the Malayalam film industry – Mammootty and Mohanlal. Lalitham Sundaram will be a feel-good family entertainer in which Manju Warrier will be playing a businesswoman.

The director has roped in P Sukumar to crank the camera, Lijo Paul to do the edits, and Bijibal to compose the tunes. The project is scripted by Pramod Mohan. Lalitham Sundaram will be bankrolled jointly by Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.

On directing the film for the first time, Madhu Wariar has told in an interview to the Times of India earlier that he had been inclined towards film direction for a long time now but the opportunity for it arose now. The debutant said that he has worked on Lalitham Sundaram for nearly three and a half years before bringing it on the floor. He was quoted as saying that he was really excited and confident about the film and that it is a good team he has on board.

Manju Warrier has another film called Chathur Mukham in her kitty. Directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film has Sunny Wayne in an important role. Renji Panicker, Niranjana Anoop and Alancier form the supporting cast of this horror flick.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier also joined the sets of Padavettu , a film produced by Sunny Wayne and which has Nivin Pauly playing the male lead.

(Content provided by Digital Native)