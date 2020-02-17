Manju Warrier joins ‘Padavettu’ sets

The film is produced by actor Sunny Wayne and has actors Nivin Pauly and ‘Aruvi’ fame Aditi Balan playing other lead characters.

Actor Manju Warrier has joined the sets of Padavettu, which has Nivin Pauly playing the male lead. The film is produced by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne Productions.

Liju Krishna will be debuting as director with this flick and he has scripted it as well. Sunny Wayne has earlier produced the play Moment Just Before Death, directed by Liju.

The shooting of Padevettu commenced in Kannur some time ago with Aditi Balan joining the cast as Nivin Pauly’s pair. Aditi made her debut as a heroine with the critically acclaimed Tamil movie Aruvi. Padavettu will be her debut in the Malayalam film industry.

Manju Warrier, playing another important role, has joined the sets, making it the first time the veteran actor shares screen space with Nivin Pauly.

Welcoming Manju Warrier on the sets, Padavettu’s producer Sunny Wayne wrote on Facebook: “With immense joy, we welcome Ms Manju Warrier on board with Padavettu.”

The first look poster of Padavettu was released some time ago and has created a lot of hype already. According to reports, music composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music for this flick.

While Padavettu is taking shape, Nivin Pauly’s next release in the pipeline will be Thuramukham, directed by Rajeev Ravi. Scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, the film is on the famous protests against the ‘chappa’ system that was practised in the Cochin harbour during the 1950s. Thuramukham has Nivin Pauly, Arjun Ashok, Joju George, Sudev Nair and Poornima Indrajith playing lead roles in it. This film is slated for summer release.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier’s next release will be Kayattam. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Manju Warrier co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. Sanal has also penned the script and is in charge of the editing and sound designing as well. Manju is also busy with the horror flick Chathur Mukham. Directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film has Sunny Wayne in an important role. Renji Panicker, Niranjana Anoop and Alancier form the supporting cast of this flick.

