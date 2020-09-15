Manju Warrierâ€™s â€˜Kayattamâ€™ selected for Busan Film Festival

The film is directed by award winning filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and is a musical fantasy that revolves around a female trekker.

Manju Warrier starrer Kayattam has been selected for the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. This year, the event is scheduled to take place from October 21 to 30. However, due to the pandemic, the event has been scaled down and no foreign guests would be invited to the fest, stated a press note.

Kayattam, directed by award winning filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, uses a made-up language they call Ahr Samsar. All ten songs of the film are in this language.

In an interview to the Times of India, Sanal has earlier said that his films are not strictly scripted but based on a concept, which is developed during the shooting. Everyone including the cast and crew have a role in that.

Kayattam is a musical fantasy that revolves on the heroine trekking the Himalayas in extreme climatic conditions, say sources. Manju Warrier had released the first look poster of Kayattam online and it went viral among the netizens. The veteran actor, who plays the lead role in the film, is co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. Apart from donning the directorâ€™s robes, Sanal has also penned the script and is in charge of the editing and sound designing. The technical crew comprises Chandru Selvaraj for camerawork and Ratheesh Eettillam for music.

Every song in the film marks a new level of climbing the mountains, Sanal said.

Last year the team had got stranded in Himachal Pradesh for several days, after heavy rains and landslides struck the state. For nearly six days, the crew members were stuck in Chhatru, a small village in Himachal, on the way to Kaza, a tourist spot. The access road had collapsed after the landslide. However, rescue operations were in full swing and the team was safely shifted to Manali.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

