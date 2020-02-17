'I’m proud of what I stand for:' AR Rahman's daughter responds to Taslima's jibe

On February 11, Taslima had tweeted that while she greatly enjoyed AR Rahman’s music, she felt “suffocated” whenever she looked at his daughter, who wears a niqaab.

Flix Controversy

“Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again… there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled,” this was the articulate response by Khatija Rahman, the daughter of renowned composer AR Rahman, to Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasrin’s comment on her choice of clothing.

On February 11, Taslima had tweeted that while she greatly enjoyed AR Rahman’s music, she felt “suffocated” whenever she looked at his daughter. “It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!” she wrote, sharing a zoomed-in photo of Khatija in a niqaab. Taslima, who has written several poems, essays and novels, is well-known for her writing on women's oppression and for her stand against religion.

But not one to put up with such comments, Khatija personally addressed Taslima’s “concern”.

“Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing…” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of Taslima’s tweet.

Around the same time last year, Khatija’s choice of clothing came under scrutiny when she shared the stage with her father wearing a saree and covering her face in niqaab style. When several speculated if she was being forced to wear conservative clothes by her family, AR Rahman addressed the controversy by sharing a photograph of his wife and two daughters along with Nita Ambani in frame with the hashtag ‘FreedomToChoose’. While Khatija wore a niqaab, her sister Raheema and mother Sairaa were seen wearing salwars.

Khatija herself clarified her stand at the point by writing that she was a “sane mature adult” who knew to make her choices in life.

Now, with Taslima relaunching this topic, Khatija has also directly addressed her on her Instagram Post. “Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for,” she wrote.

Suggesting that Taslima should Google what true feminism meant, Khatija ended the post in style by quipping that she did not remember sharing her photos for Taslima’s perusal.

“I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal,” she stated.

Khatija gained major support for this response on social media with many appreciating her stand.

In her next post, Khatija thanked those who supported her and requested everyone to refrain from resorting to hate speech against Taslima. “Lets strive to become a broad minded society in accepting the choices our fellow human beings make and also remember Ms. Taslima in our prayers and not judge her for the choices she’s made in life,” she wrote.