Manju Warrier confirms being part of Ajithâ€™s AK61 cast

AK61â€™ marks the third-time collaboration between actor Ajith, director H Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor.

Flix Kollywood

Following speculations about Malayalam actor Manju Warrier being roped in as the lead in actor Ajithâ€™s upcoming film, Manju confirmed in a recent media interaction that she is part of Ajithâ€™s upcoming film AK61 which is helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor. A clip from the event where Manju Warrier reveals the same, has gone viral on social media.

She is heard saying that she heard the script, felt it was a good project, and wanted to sign it. She also added that at this point, she cannot reveal further details, but fans are now eagerly waiting for further updates on the same. Manju Warrier made her Kollywood debut with Asuran, which co-starred actor Dhanush in the lead.

Ahead of the release of Ajith and director H Vinoth cop-drama Valimai, producer Boney Kapoor announced that the actor-filmmaker-producer trio will be teaming up again for AK61. The announcement was made in February this year. Boney Kapoor is producing it under the banner of Bay View Projects LLP. The film will mark the third-time collaboration between Boney Kapoor, H Vinoth and Ajith Kumar after 2019 courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai, the remake of Bollywood film Pink, and Valimai.

Vinothâ€™s remake had Ajith reprising Amitabh Bachchanâ€™s role as a lawyer from the original while Shraddha plays his client Meera (Taapsee did the role in the Hindi film). The 2019 film also featured Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in important roles, while Vidya Balan essayed the role of Ajithâ€™s wife.

Valimai hit the big screens on February 24 and subsequently on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Sony LIV. The film opened to mixed responses from audience and critics alike. Actors Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya were also part of the cast. The film was also released in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada languages, in addition to Tamil.