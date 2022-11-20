Mangaluru auto blast, DGP says it’s an act of terror

A moving auto near Nagori within Kankanady Town police station limits caught fire on Saturday evening.

An autorickshaw explosion in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Saturday, November 19, in which two persons sustained injuries, has been termed as an ‘act of terror’ by the Karanataka Deputy General of Police (DGP). A moving auto near Nagori within Kankanady Town police station limits caught fire on Saturday evening.

According to a Times of India report, a pressure cooker, and objects close to a gas stove burner were found in the auto. However, no casualties have been reported. CCTV visuals from the location, shared by police, showed the autorickshaw catching fire, following what appeared to be a minor explosion.

On Sunday morning, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, in Twitter, said that the blast was not accidental and it was an act of terror. He also added that a probe is underway. “It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies,” he said.

Earlier, soon after the incident, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar went to the spot, carried out an inspection and said that there was no need for panic. He had also appealed against spreading rumours. Kumar said fire was noticed by people in the autorickshaw and the passenger and driver were among those who sustained injuries and they were rushed to a hospital. When asked whether it was a blast, he had said, "We don't know anything prima facie."

The police commissioner appealed to people to not panic. "The passenger carried a bag. Both passenger and auto driver were injured in the incident. The public should not have any tension or panic regarding the incident. There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumours through social media. I will straightaway share the information with you whatever information we get," he said.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)