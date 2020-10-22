Man who gave rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi's daughter traced to Sri Lanka

Chennai police have filed an FIR under sections 153, 294 (B) of the IPC and section 67B of the IT Act.

news Crime

Chennai police's central crime branch on October 21 registered a case against a Twitter user for issuing rape threats against actor Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s minor daughter on the social media platform. The police have now confirmed to TNM that they have traced the Twitter account holderâ€™s location to Sri Lanka. The police have not made any details public on the accused yet.

Following widespread outrage on social media on the Twitter userâ€™s threats, and complaints filed with the central crime branch, Chennai police initiated action and filed a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 153 (intent to causing riot), 294 (B) (using obscene language in public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67B (transmitting obscene material through the internet) of the Information Technology Act.

The Twitter user from the handle @ItsRithikRajh made serious rape threats against Vijay Sethuathiâ€™s minor daughter on Tuesday, when the controversy around Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaranâ€™s biopic 800 had reached its crescendo. Soon, it came to light that the user was a habitual offender who had made rape threats against actor Kasturi and made sexually offensive comments against actor Anushka Sharma. The userâ€™s account was later restricted by the platform after many users reported his highly offensive tweets.

Celebrities, politicians and social media users came together demanding action against the user who was displaying highly offensive behaviour and issuing rape threats to women.

Vijay Sethupathi who was on board the biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaranâ€™s life, pulled out from the project following serious rallying against it from Tamil population. The controversy surrounding Muralidaran has to do with his relationship with the Rajapaksa government that is accused of Tamil genocide in Sri Lanka. Many Tamils, therefore, were strongly against a film on the cricketerâ€™s life, one that glossed over his politics.