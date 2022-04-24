Man stabs Tamil Nadu cop over month-old fine for drunk driving

SI Margaret Theresa was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital with knife wounds on her face and neck, and is recovering there.

A sub-inspector (SI) of the Tamil Nadu police was grievously injured after she was attacked by a man while she was on duty in Tirunelveli. The incident occured on Friday night, April 22, at a temple festival in Pazhavur village near Suthamalli. SI Margaret Theresa (29) was helping remove flex boards at the temple once the festival got over, when the man — identified as Arumugasamy (40) — allegedly got into an argument with her. He then took out a knife and attacked her face and neck.

The injured SI was immediately rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where she is currently under treatment. According to police, SI Margaret Theresa had booked Arumugasamy a month ago for driving under the influence of alcohol. Enraged by this, he attacked her publicly, reports state.

Tirunelveli police confirmed to TNM that Arumugam has been arrested. An official from the station said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under sections 294(b) (Obscene acts and songs), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 506(ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The issue reached Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tweeted about it on Saturday, April 23. He said that spoke to SI Margaret over the phone, and that the person who assaulted her has been arrested. “I contacted Margaret Theresa, the Sub Inspector of Police who was attacked in Tirunelveli, over a phone call and inquired about her health. The person who attacked has been arrested. I have advised to provide high quality medical treatment to sister Margaret Theresa,” his tweet read.

Some local media reports state that the man Arumugam sustained a fracture on his hand. He told the media that he had fractured his hand before the incident, while he was getting the knife from his bathroom when he "slipped and fell". However, the police deny this version.

