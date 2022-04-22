Man slits MCA graduateâ€™s throat in Telanganaâ€™s Hanamkonda

The accused used a sharp object to slit the womanâ€™s throat after an argument.

news Gender violence

A man slit the throat of a woman he had been harassing, in Hanamkonda town of Telangana on Friday, April 22. The 23-year-old woman was admitted to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where her condition is stated to be stable. According to police, the incident occurred in front of the woman's house under Subedari police station limits in the town.

The accused, identified as Azhar, used a sharp object to slit the womanâ€™s throat after an argument. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed her to a hospital. Since the injury was superficial, the womanâ€™s condition was stated to be out of danger. Police launched a hunt for the accused, who escaped after attacking the woman.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused and the woman were acquainted with each other. The woman had come to Hanamkonda on the morning of Friday, April 22, from Hyderabad, where she had been staying for a year after completing her MCA to prepare for a competitive exam. According to The Hindu, the accused was upset with the woman for rejecting his advances and choosing to pursue her career.

Azhar and the woman reportedly had an argument on Friday, following which he attacked her. Police were trying to ascertain what transpired during the meeting between the accused and the woman before the attack.

In November last year, a man stabbed his 20-year-old former partner nearly 20 times after her engagement with another man. The woman had known the attacker, Basavaraj, who was 23, for three years. He had reportedly visited the woman at her relativeâ€™s home where she had been living, as she wanted to discuss ending their relationship. The woman had said that she tried to tell him over the phone that her family wouldnâ€™t accept their relationship and that she had gotten engaged, which led to threats from Basavaraj to break her engagement by talking to the groomâ€™s family.

Read: Upset with arranged marriage, Andhra woman slashes fianceâ€™s throat