Hyderabad man stabs ex-girlfriend 20 times after her engagement, woman critical

Doctors said that while the stab wounds were not very deep, the 20-year-old woman suffered internal bleeding and is not out of danger yet.

A 20-year-old woman named Sirisha was viciously stabbed nearly 20 times by her former partner Basavaraj in Hyderabad, after her engagement with another man. The brutal incident happened in the LB Nagar area under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits on November 10, Wednesday. While Sirisha is in a conscious state, she is being treated for internal bleeding, doctors said on Thursday morning, adding that it would take another day or two to determine if she is out of danger. Meanwhile, Basavaraj has been arrested by the LB Nagar police for attempt to murder.

LB Nagar police said that Sirisha and Basavaraj had known each other for three years. According to The New Indian Express, Basavaraj, who is 23 years old, had visited her at the home of her uncle, where she had been living for the past two years, as she wanted to discuss ending the relationship.

In a video circulating online, Sirisha, who has been admitted to Naveen Hospitals, is heard saying that Basavaraj stabbed her because she was going to marry someone else. “We used to be in a relationship. But now I got engaged to someone else. I told him over the phone that my parents wouldn't accept our relationship, and that I’d gotten engaged,” she said, adding that when she refused to continue talking to him, he threatened to break her engagement by talking to the groom’s family.

Dr Ravi Teja, General Physician at Naveena Hospitals, told NTV that Sirisha was admitted with nearly 20 stab wounds, and her chest had around 15 stab wounds. “It seems like there were no deep wounds. We didn’t find any signs of sexual assault either,” he said, adding that she is currently undergoing treatment for internal bleeding in the abdomen, which is likely to have been caused by being hit in the stomach with a blunt object. While she is conscious, she is having difficulty breathing and is on oxygen support, the doctor said.

