Man killed in Chennai after filmmaker T Rajendar's car runs over him, driver held

According to the police, T Rajendar called for an ambulance, and took the man to the Royapettah General Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

A man was killed in Chennai on March 18 night after he was run over by a car in which actor T Rajendar was travelling in. His driver, Selvam, has been arrested by the police. CCTV footage from the Elango Salai in Teynampet area, shows 58-year-old Munusamy crawling in the middle of a T-shaped junction. Many vehicles can be seen passing the road avoiding the man who is crawling.

However, T Rajendar's Innova car can be seen taking a right turn and running over the man. According to the police, T Rajendar called for an ambulance, and took the man to the Royapettah General Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. Sources in the police said that Munusamy has an injury in his leg due to which he was crawling on the road. The police will also probe whether Munuswamy was under the influence of alcohol.

Police also say that according to T Rajendar, Selvam was a temporary driver and had worked with him only on that particular day. Pondy Bazaar police have seized the car and Selvam has been booked under Section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence not amounting to murder).