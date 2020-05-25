In a second incident of a suspected case of suicide in quarantine facilities for COVID-19 in Karnataka within a week, a 53-year-old man in Chikkamagalruru died allegedly by suicide on Sunday.

Dr Umesh, District Health Officer, Chikkamagaluru confirmed the development to TNM.

“The patient was quarantined following protocols. His test had returned negative for COVID-19 but he was suffering from other medical conditions including haemorrhoids,” he said.

He added the patient had recently returned from Maharashtra and was kept in a government-run quarantine facility in the district following normal protocol. He was found dead at the facility on Sunday.

Incidentally, the recent spike in cases in the state has been mostly people returning from Maharashtra testing positive for coronavirus.

The Times of India quoted Chikmagaluru Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey saying that the person was suffering from chronic alcohol dependency. With the curbs imposed on liquor sales during the first phases of lockdown, he was affected and had slipped into depression when he was mandated to stay in quarantine. He further said that the person knew that he was to be allowed to return home as he had tested negative.

This incident comes after on Thursday a 55-year-old man who returned to his hometown in Dakshina Karnataka district with his family in Maharashtra allegedly took his own life.

In that instance, district officials confirmed that the man was found dead even before he was tested for COVID-19.

District officials suspected that the man had killed himself as he feared contracting the disease.

Earlier on April 27, a person in Bengaluru who had contracted the disease and was undergoing treatment at the Victoria Hospital had allegedly killed himself. The 46-year-old was three days into his treatment and was simultaneously suffering from chronic kidney diseases. He was on temporary dialysis.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai : 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)