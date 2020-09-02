Man held in drug bust is Bineesh Kodiyeri's friend, latter denies knowledge of drugs

The row came to light after IUML youth leader PK Firoz said that Bineesh and Anoop Mohammed, who was recently arrested in connection with the case, were good friends.

Kerala actor Bineesh Kodiyeri's name has surfaced in the Bengaluru drug bust case that came to light after raids and arrests carried out by the Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB). Bineesh is the son of CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The row came to light after Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) youth leader PK Firoz on Wednesday said that Anoop Mohammed, who was recently arrested with more than 250 MDMA pills, is Bineesh's friend.

At a press meet on Wednesday, Firoz held up a paper, which he said was the statement of Mohammed to investigation officials. In the statement, Mohammed allegedly told authorities that he set up a hotel in Bengaluru "with financial help of Bineesh Kodiyeri".

"Mohammed and two others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently. Pictures of them being together at a night party at Kumarakom resort during the lockdown in June have now come out. The call details that we have reveal that on the day gold smuggling prime accused Swapna Suresh was arrested by the NIA in Bengaluru, Mohammed and Bineesh had made several calls. Mohammed has links with the Malayalam film industry also," said Firoz.

According to the document, Mohammed told officials that he had leased a property in 2015 and opened a restaurant with the name 'Hyaat' at Agnes Arcade in Kammanahalli in Bengaluru with financial help from Bineesh Kodiyeri. Though he does not talk about drug dealings in this hotel or another one that he was associated with, Mohammed does say that he bought MDMA pills from Ankhita in 2013 and 2020.

The name of Anikha, who has been named as the kingpin in the case, also came up in the statement as authorities asked Mohammed for the WhatsApp and Telegram chats that the two of them had. "Yes sir, I'm providing the conversation details as required by you," Mohammed said in his response.

Replying to the allegations, Bineesh said he and Mohammed have been good friends for the past 6 to 7 years.

"Mohammed and I have been good friends. I have loaned him Rs 6 lakhs. He is into the restaurant business in Bengaluru. The news of his arrest (by the NCB) was a shock to all who know him, as no one, including I or his parents, had any clue of his drug business," said Bineesh.

"The pictures that have now come out of Mohammed and me were taken long back and I have not visited Kumarakom for a long time now. Firoz is a master when it comes to levelling allegations and I take his statements with a pinch of salt," added Bineesh.

Over the years the name of Bineesh has surfaced regularly and he is known to have wide ranging contacts in business and film circles.

With IANS inputs