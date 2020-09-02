Six-month pregnant nurse in Kerala slips while boarding bus, dies

The accident happened in front of her husband Vinu who had dropped her at the bus stop.

In a tragic accident, a nurse working at a hospital in Kannur was killed in an accident on Wednesday morning. Divya, who is 6 months pregnant was waiting at the bus stop near her house around 7 in the morning, when the accident happened.

27-year-old Divya George who worked at Aster Mims hospital in the city showed a hand gesture to stop the bus and when it stopped a few metres in front of her, she ran towards the bus. She tripped and fell on the road.

The accident happened in front of her husband Vinu who had dropped her at the bus stop. However, it’s not clear if her head hit on the road or some part of the bus.

“It’s presumed that the head injury caused her death. However it’s not clear on what caused the head injury,” an official of the Peravoor police station told TNM.

"At this point, we are not sure if she came under the bus after she fell down. According to the CCTV footage in our possession, we have the visual of the bus but not of the woman falling down or the bus moving. The vehicle does not seem to have moved forward per the footage. But we are taking statements from passengers and others to understand what actually happened," the police officer said. The bus has been seized by the police.

Vinu with the help of people around had rushed Divya to Aster MIMS. “The death might have happened immediately after the accident. She was declared dead at the hospital,” the police official added.

“She used to go to work in the same bus every day. Her husband would drop her to the bus stop in a bike or car and she would board the bus to the hospital,” Nasar, a journalist based out of Peravur in Kannur told TNM.

The police have registered a case under 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

Vinu Perumthodiyil is a Gulf returnee while Divya is the daughter of George and Annamma of Arayangadi of Kolayar panchayat.

The dead body has been kept at the Pariyaram Medical College. The funeral will be held after a COVID-19 test is conducted.

