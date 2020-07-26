Man gives Mysuru DC's number instead of his, latter gets surprise quarantine call

A man, who is yet to be tested and is a primary contact of an infected person, had given a wrong number as his own, which turned out to be that of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner.

In an unusual turn of events, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar got a call from the district COVID-19 quarantine control room asking him to undergo quarantine on Saturday. This after it came to light that a man, who is a primary contact of an infected person, and is yet to be tested, had given the DC’s number instead of his personal number.

After getting the call, a surprised Sankar identified himself as the Deputy Commissioner and asked the control room personnel for further details. This led to the concerned officials to look for more information, such as the time of the test and address provided by the individual at the time of testing.

Speaking with TNM, Sankar confirmed the call had come from the team who are looking after primary and secondary contacts of persons who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He added that the district authority will not pursue any legal action against the errant person.

“We have warned the person. We are not going to dig deep into this. We have to ensure that this does not happen again. The intention for the people should be to give the right data and the intent is not to stigmatise or punish the patients. The only takeaway from this is that people should give right data,” the DC told TNM.

“I got the call asking about my health status, while the call should have ideally gone to the concerned person. Sometimes we are not able to reach even those people who have tested positive as they give wrong numbers or do not pick up their phones. I do not know what they are gaining through this. They themselves would not know that if they are positive or not,” he added.

Abhiram said that he is amused and equally shocked to see people going at these lengths to avoid hospitalisation or quarantine. He urged the people to give proper contact details of themselves and other relevant contact tracing information as it will help in curbing the infection rate.