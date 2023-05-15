Man behind Uri-Nanje Gowda fiction resigns from govt-run theatre institute

During his tenure as the director of Rangayana, Cariappa was known for his vocal criticism of former CM Siddaramaiah's welfare programmes, his supporters, and progressive thinkers and writers of the region.

news News

Addanda C Cariappa, the director of Rangayana in Karnataka, has resigned from his position, citing moral responsibility following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) loss in the recent Assembly elections. Cariappa had written a play which gave birth to the fable that Tipu Sultan, the former ruler of Mysore, was killed by two Vokkaliga chieftains, Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Secretary of the Kannada and Culture Department, dated May 14, Cariappa stated, "The government which had appointed me as the director of Rangayana has lost the election. I will respect the people's mandate, and by taking moral responsibility, I am resigning from the director's post."

During his tenure as the director of Rangayana, Cariappa was known for his vocal criticism of former CM Siddaramaiah's welfare programmes, his supporters, and progressive thinkers and writers of the region. He expressed his views on several occasions, including at the national theatre festival, Bahuroopi.

Cariappa was also known for openly criticising the Tipu Jayanti, an annual event celebrating the birth anniversary of Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, initiated by Siddaramaiah. He had even written a theatre play titled 'Tipu Nijakanasugalu' on the ruler and staged several plays across Karnataka. The story was based on Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, which had triggered a widespread debate in the state over its authenticity.

In his resignation letter, Cariappa mentioned that he was appointed as the director on December 27, 2019, and took charge on December 31, 2019. He added, "I have honestly served Rangayana and spread its popularity throughout the world. I also improved the financial condition of the cash-strapped theatre repertory. Due to my efforts, Rangayana has a deposit of Rs 2.09 crore and Rs 1.57 crore in a savings account in the bank."

Rangayana, founded in 1989, is a renowned theatre repertory located in Mysuru, Karnataka, known for its contribution to development and promotion of theatre arts.

Also read: With Karnataka loss, BJP has no state government in south India