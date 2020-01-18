The Valancherry police received a complaint from the District Child Protection unit in Manjeri on Friday based on which a case was registered. The man was arrested on Saturday.

A 42-year-old man at Valanchery in Malappuram district has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing four of his minor daughters.

The girls are aged 17, 15, 13 and 10. The man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault under section 9 and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and also under section 354 (a) of the IPC (assault or use of criminal force to any woman or abets such act with an intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked).

According to the complaint filed by the Child Protection Unit, the girls had been subjected for sexual abuse for a while. The younger siblings are living in a convent attached to a school where they study in Valancherry while the elder one lives in the house with the parents.

The abuse came to light after the 15-year old girl spoke about it to her school teacher who in turn informed the Child Protection Unit.

“The abuse allegedly happened when the children stayed at home during their vacation,” Valancherry police Circle Inspector T Manoharan told TNM.

“While the younger children are staying in the convent, the elder one was staying at the house itself. However as per the recommendation of the Child Welfare Council, the elder girl has also been shifted to the convent,” he added.

The family lives in a rented quarters near Valancherry. The man is a native of Thiruvananthapuram but lives in Malappuram for years. He will be produced before the court on Saturday.