Mamta Mohandas to play IPS officer in ‘Forensic’

The film, directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, will have Tovino Thomas playing a medico-legal adviser.

Flix Mollywood

Some weeks ago, the character poster of Tovino Thomas in the upcoming Malayalam film Forensic was released and it was revealed that he plays a medico-legal advisor named Samuel John Kaattookaran. The makers have now revealed the character poster of Mamta Mohandas and she will be seen playing the role of a police officer, Rithika Xavier IPS.

Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, Forensic has Reba Monica John in the cast as well.

On Mamta’s role in the film, the directors have earlier said that she is not Tovino’s pair in the film but will have a meaty role to play.

The directors refused to divulge any further details about Forensic and have kept the suspense factor intact until now. An interesting feature of this thriller is that it will be the first film in Malayalam to deal with forensic sciences in full length.

Besides wielding the megaphone for Forensic, Akhil Paul and Anas Khan have scripted the film as well. It may be noted here that Forensic was supposed to be directed by cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev but he walked out due to date issues following which Akhil Paul and Anas Khan took over.

The technical crew of this entertainer includes Akhil George for cinematography, Jakes Bejoy for music, Shameer Muhammed for editing, Dileepnath for art direction, Sameera Saneesh for costume designing, Rajashekar for stunts and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing.

Saiju Kurup, Giju John, Dhanesh Anand, and Anil Murali have been roped in to play supporting roles in the film. Navis Xaviour and Siju Mathew are producing the film under the banner Juvis Productions and Raju Malliath’s Ragam Movies.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

