There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone’s latest release Chhapaak after the actor extended her solidarity to the students of JNU who were attacked by a mob on January 5. Based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor alongside Vikrant Massey in the film. Even though the film released to positive reviews from critics last Friday, it has got only a meagre 4.6 ratings on IMDB (Internet Movie Database). Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji which released on the same day, has got a whopping 8.7 ratings on IMDB.

Pointing out the film’s poor ratings despite good reviews, many on Twitter have called it an organised campaign to target the film at the box-office. On social media, there was also a call to boycott the film following Deepika’s visit to JNU.

“Sad to see that #Chhapaak despite being a good film caught in the vortex of hatred between ideologies. Many are attacking its IMDB rating for no reason, by doing so they are not harming @deepikapadukone instead they are ceasing awareness and good lesson being given by film,” a Twitter user wrote.

Sad to see that #Chhapaak despite being a good film caught in the vortex of hatred between ideologies. Many are attakcting its IMDB rating for no reason , by doing so they are not harming @deepikapadukone instead they are ceasing awareness and good lesson being given by film . — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) January 13, 2020

These lowlife bhakths have bombarded the IMDb ratings for Chhapaak with 1 star ratings. These absolute idiots need have no fucking sense to realise that this is about so much more than just Deepika #Boycott_Chhapaak is an insult to survivors of Acid attacks — Devanshi Iyer (@aluminiummaiden) January 13, 2020

I really don't understand how people can stoop this low ? In just one night Chhapaak Raiting fall. Wow ! I feel bad for these poor mentality people who actually without watching the movie rated it +1 star. You all please grow up though it a waste of time to make y'all understand. — P A R I (@pariloveskryan) January 14, 2020

4,000 people have given 1 Star rating in #IMDB to bring down @deepikapadukone 's #Chhapaak rating..



How petty ppl can get.. A movie which creates an awareness about Acid Attack Survivors..



Being pulled down for extraneous reasons.. Have some ethics!https://t.co/uRQJcFy5Xs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 14, 2020

On IMDB, while 31.4% of users have rated the movie 10 on 10 at the time of writing this article, 56.8% users have given a 1-star rating. Of the 11,144 users who have rated the movie, 447 women have given the movie an average of 8.8 rating while 5,992 men have given an average rating of 4.4.

Tanhaji, a movie on the life of a Maratha warrior, has got an average rating of 8.7 on IMDB. Of the 7,560 people who have reviewed the movie, 153 women have given an average rating of 5.9 while 3,934 men have rated the movie to an average of 8.6.

“Never underestimate the power of sad men in large numbers, rejected by women, who suddenly find an ideology that encourages hate,” another user on Twitter wrote.

Never underestimate the power of sad men in large numbers, rejected by women, who suddenly find an ideology that encourages hate. pic.twitter.com/da8Exiw9QP — Agrima Joshua (@Agrimonious) January 13, 2020

Just two days before the release of Chhapaak, Deepika had visited JNU in Delhi following the violent attack against a group of students on campus on January 5. Following her visit, social media stood divided, with some dubbing it a "PR stunt". While many hailed Deepika for taking a political stand right before the release of her film (which she has also co-produced), many abused the actor supporting the “tukde tukde gang" and for being an “anti-national" - terms used by the right wing to discredit anyone who dissents with the BJP-led Central government.