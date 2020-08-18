Disney's first bisexual lead featured in animated series 'The Owl House'

Luz Noceda, the protagonist of the show, is a 14-year-old who wants to become a witch.

Flix Entertainment

Disney has given us many warm and memorable animation films, but it is not particularly known for being inclusive in representing the LGBTQI+ community. Which is why, when it came out that Luz Noceda, the 14-year-old protagonist of a new series on the Disney Channel called The Owl House, is a bisexual character, it was cause for celebration.

Luz has made history by becoming Disney’s first bisexual lead. Dana Terrace, who created the series, confirmed the same. On the show, Luz, a teenager, goes to another world to become a witch despite not having magical abilities.

Dana said that she was open about her intention to put queer kids in the main cast. However, she was initially told by certain Disney leadership that she “could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel.”

“I'm bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership,” Dana added. “Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see!”

In dev I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard haha. When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel. — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) August 9, 2020

Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see! As OH continues I can't wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew. Looking forward to the next chapter.



...Which is next week in WING IT LIKE WITCHES!

Thank you for watching! #TheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/U8PHHT2g91 — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) August 9, 2020

Two recent episodes seem to have brought this to light, where the relationship between Luz and a female character named Amity is explored. It is reportedly shown that Luz wants to ask Amity to Grom, a version of prom in the world that she is in.

From enemies to frenemies to enchanted dance partners, who else loves seeing Luz & Amity’s relationship grow stronger? #TheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/y9eXoXPSs7 — Disney TVA (@DisneyTVA) August 10, 2020

This dance scene has been getting traction online. The former animal supervisor for The Owl House, Spencer Wan, who shared the storyboard for this scene, said that it was the first time he got to do “anything even remotely queer.”

The storyboards for the dance. This was a collaboration between Hayley Foster and myself. At some point I got carried away and timed it to Veo Lu Sluice by Kumi Tanioka.



This was my first time getting to do anything even remotely queer, and I've never been prouder of any board. pic.twitter.com/r0ljIGRxTV — Spencer Wan (@SpencerWan) August 9, 2020

Ya’ll, that first scene that you love was drawn by Hayley Foster, not me! August 9, 2020

We're excited about the LGBTQ-inclusive storytelling in Disney Channel's new animated series #TheOwlHouse, which is portraying an inclusive, fair, accurate, and age-appropriate world through the representation of its characters. pic.twitter.com/2ASkpku9Ap — GLAAD (@glaad) August 9, 2020

This is not the first time Disney has had LGBTQI+ characters, but they have largely been shown in supporting or smaller roles, as opposed to Luz, who is a lead. Notably, Disney’s feature film Onward had a character named Officer Specter – a cyclops voiced by Lena Waithe – who is revealed to be lesbian. In fact, the film was banned in multiple Middle Eastern countries due to the minor reference to the same sex relationship.

Pixar’s short film Out also had a gay main character in its Disney Plus launch. Another show named Andi Mack, which airs on Disney Channel, dealt with various issues like coming out and learning disabilities and has a gay main character named Cyrus (Joshua Rush).