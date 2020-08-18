Luz Noceda, the protagonist of the show, is a 14-year-old who wants to become a witch.

Characters Luz and Amity from Disney Channel show The Owl House
Disney has given us many warm and memorable animation films, but it is not particularly known for being inclusive in representing the LGBTQI+ community. Which is why, when it came out that Luz Noceda, the 14-year-old protagonist of a new series on the Disney Channel called The Owl House, is a bisexual character, it was cause for celebration.

Luz has made history by becoming Disney’s first bisexual lead. Dana Terrace, who created the series, confirmed the same. On the show, Luz, a teenager, goes to another world to become a witch despite not having magical abilities.

Dana said that she was open about her intention to put queer kids in the main cast. However, she was initially told by certain Disney leadership that she “could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel.”

“I'm bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership,” Dana added. “Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see!”

Two recent episodes seem to have brought this to light, where the relationship between Luz and a female character named Amity is explored. It is reportedly shown that Luz wants to ask Amity to Grom, a version of prom in the world that she is in.  

This dance scene has been getting traction online. The former animal supervisor for The Owl House, Spencer Wan, who shared the storyboard for this scene, said that it was the first time he got to do “anything even remotely queer.”

This is not the first time Disney has had LGBTQI+ characters, but they have largely been shown in supporting or smaller roles, as opposed to Luz, who is a lead. Notably, Disney’s feature film Onward had a character named Officer Specter – a cyclops voiced by Lena Waithe – who is revealed to be lesbian. In fact, the film was banned in multiple Middle Eastern countries due to the minor reference to the same sex relationship.   

Pixar’s short film Out also had a gay main character in its Disney Plus launch. Another show named Andi Mack, which airs on Disney Channel, dealt with various issues like coming out and learning disabilities and has a gay main character named Cyrus (Joshua Rush).  

