Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam to stream on OTT from April 1

Helmed by director Amal Neerad, ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ hit the big screens on March 3.

Director Amal Neerad's long-awaited Malayalam action entertainer Bheeshma Parvam featuring superstar Mammootty in the lead, released in theatres on March 3. Following its release, the makers of the film had announced earlier this month that the film will be releasing on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. They took to social media on Sunday, March 27, to announce that the film will be streaming from April 1.

The film, written by Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji, has music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Anend C Chandran. Mammootty plays a character called Michael in this revenge drama, which has garnered huge expectations since it was announced.

Apart from Mammootty, the ensemble cast also includes actors Anasuya Bharadwaj, Tabu, Anjali, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Nedumudi Venu, Sudev Nair, Lena, Srindaa, KPAC Lalitha, Nadhiya Moidu, Anagha, Veena Nandakumar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Shebin Benson, Abu Salim, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Maala Parvathi.

Ahead of the film’s release, Mammootty's son, Dulquer Salmaan shared a new poster on his Instagram timeline with the tags, 'Make way for the king' and 'Gonna be monumental'. Dulquer also shared the teaser of the film which was unveiled on February 11. “Stop press ! Senior just broke the internet ! Khatarnaak teaser @mammootty @amalneerad_official ! Michael brings it and how. The megastar showing us boys how it’s done ! I’m rambling now with excitement,” he wrote.

The film opened to positive response at the box office. According to Forum Keralam*, a popular Malayalam film industry tracker, Bheeshma Parvam has crossed Rs 28 crore in gross collection (total ticket sales) from Kerala alone since its release on March 3.

The tracker told TNM earlier that Bheeshma Parvam now holds the record for the opening weekend collection, and has beaten Baahubali (2015) as well as Lucifer (2016) in the Kerala market. They further added, “We need to wait and watch to see how the film will fare this coming weekend to assess how the closing business will be, and where it will end up as far as top grossers are concerned.”

*Forum Keralam draws its numbers from online portals like Friday Matinee that tracks BookMyShow and Ticket New’s data which covers 75% of the collections on a day, and cross-checks the figures for the rest from a few distributors for validation purposes.

(With IANS inputs)