Mammootty, Pawan Kalyan, Puneeth and others thank health workers, condemn attacks

Celebrities across the south Indian film industries took to social media to thank healthcare workers for working tirelessly through the pandemic.

Marking the occasion of Doctors’ Day on July 1, several celebrities from the southern film industries took to social media to celebrate doctors’ contribution, especially in the pandemic, and also condemned violence against doctors and health workers. All the celebrities spoke in support of doctors, nurses and paramedical personnel. They expressed that violence against doctors must stop.

Among the Sandalwood celebrities who spoke up against violence against doctors on July 1 were actors Puneeth Rajakumar, Kichcha Sudeep, Shivrajkumar, Tara and director Yogaraj Bhat. Speaking in a video , Puneet Rajkumar said, “I was sad to hear that there have been attacks on doctors and nurses recently. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have been vaccinated now. Whenever we have a medical emergency, we need doctors. In these difficult circumstances, we must stand in support of them and come out of the difficult situation.”

Shivrajkumar in a video said, “Doctors have served us round the clock in these times. Some doctors have lost their family members, some have been infected with COVID-19. Yet, they have come and served us under that kind of stress. We must understand how much they are working. We need to provide encouragement and respect for them.”

Extending his gratitude to doctors, actor Kichcha Sudeep wrote, “Heartfelt thanks to all the Doctors across the world for having risked your lives into serving us,,,for having worked 24/7 to safeguard our families ,,while your own were praying for your return. Many thanks and prayers for your safety and health. Happy Doctors Day.” Kannada actor Tara and Director Yogaraj Bhat also spoke on similar lines.

Several Tollywood stars including actors Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and Anushka Shetty extended their gratitude to doctors for their immense contribution to the country.

Thanking them, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Saviours of life.. The greatest heroes of all time! Your contribution and commitment to the welfare of humanity is unparalleled. A big thank you to all the doctors out there! Gratitude always.” Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan released a press statement, acknowledging the work put in by doctors during the coronavirus crisis and also noted that the state government should take responsibility to ensure that doctors are not harmed.

“Saluting ALL the Doctors on this #NationalDoctorsDay.Doctors are the ONLY beings who could save lives.#VaidyoNarayanoHarihi Doctors are the Human forms of Almighty GOD!During this global health crisis this fact has been reinforced yet again.Lets be grateful to them now & always!(sic),” Chiranjeevi read. Sharing a screengrab from the Tamil movie Thaandavam, wherein she essayed the role of a doctor, Anushka wrote, “Thank You doctors for making this world a better & healthier place to live in. You too are the true HERO’s of our universe. Happy Doctor’s Day.”

Multiple Mollywood celebrities including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly among others, also extended their gratitude to medical professionals on the occasion of Doctors’ Day.

Posting a video featuring medical professionals where he addresses them, Mollywood star Mohanlal extended his gratitude to doctors in a heartfelt note. “Our beloved doctors are those who work restlessly for the protection of the land during this pandemic. They are working day and night for the health of the people. With valuable knowledge, they are the ones who cure diseases,” the post read. He also added, “Let us remember our beloved doctors on this Doctors Day today. Let's understand them. Let's appreciate their services with gratitude. With love Mohanlal.”

Actor Dulquer Salmaan shared Vicks India’s short film on a dedicated doctor who unfortunately lost his life to COVID-19, but whose wife is helping fulfill his dream of building a hospital in a village. Dulquer wrote: “On the National Doctor's Day, it was heart-wrenching to watch the Vicks India #TouchOfCare film but what a beautiful reminder of the selfless care and service provided by our healthcare workers. Dr. Dnyaneshwar Bhosale and his family are one such example of exemplary care. My heart goes out to many such doctors and their families and extend my own #TouchOfCare, expressing my heartfelt gratitude to each one of them.”

Thanking doctors with a special poster, Nivin Pauly wrote on Facebook, “Heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors and healthcare workers who work round the clock to keep us safe.”

Actor Mammootty too extended his gratitude to medical professionals in a Facebook post.

Since the pandemic began, there have been several cases of attacks on doctors by aggrieved family members of patients. One such incident was reported in Assam, where a family of a COVID-19 victim vandalised a COVID-19 Care Center and assaulted the doctors. Similarly, a pediatric doctor was attacked in the Chikkamagalur district of Karnataka with deadly weapons after a 6-year-old passed away while being treated for dengue. The Doctors of Fortis Hospital staged after a relative of a patient who was on ventilator support abused a doctor and nurse on June 14.

Recently, Mollywood actors condemned violence against medical professionals as a part of a social media campaign.