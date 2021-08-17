Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu’s Puzhu goes on floors

The movie is directed by Ratheena and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s production house Wayfarer Films.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood star Mammootty and actor Parvathy Thiruvothu’s upcoming film Puzhu went on floors on Tuesday, August 17. A customary puja ceremony was held on Tuesday, coinciding with the first day of Chingam month as per the Malayalam calendar. Mammootty shared the photos on social media and wrote: “#Puzhu starts Rolling Today!”

The movie is helmed by Ratheena, who is making her directorial debut, and is produced by actor Dulquer Salmaan’s production house Wayfarer Films and S George’s Cyn Cyl Celluloid. The shooting for Puzhu is underway in Ernakulam. Puzhu will also be the first film in which Mammootty and Dulquer will be working together, with the father playing the male lead and the son taking on the role of the producer.

Puzhu has been jointly written by Harshad, who also came up with the story, and the screenwriter duo Suhas-Sharfu, who are known for their work in Varathan and Virus. Theni Eswar has been roped in as the cinematographer, while Jakes Bejoy is on board as the music composer. Deepu Joseph, who was the editor for Jalikattu, will be a part of the project too.

Puzhu marks the first collaboration between actors Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Mammootty launched the title on his official page on March 8, along with his wishes for Women's Day.



Image of Malayalam movie Puzhu's script



Image from the sets of 'Puzhu'



Interestingly, filmmaker Ratheena, was on board as the executive producer of the Malayalam film Uyare, which starred Parvathy in the lead as an acid attack survivor. The Manu Ashokan directorial was released in the year 2019, and also starred actors Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas with Siddique, Anarkali Marikar, and Pratap Pothen in other significant roles.

It is to be noted that the collaboration between the lead actors comes after the controversy surrounding Mammootty’s film K asaba in 2017. Actor Parvathy’s comments on the misogynistic representation of women in the movie were taken out of context and she received backlash and was subjected to cyber-bullying by fans. However, fans retreated after actor Mammootty launched the audio of Parvathy’s 2019 film Uyare.

READ: Kasaba the misogynistic marvel is a sad excuse for a movie

ALSO READ: Mammootty breaks silence on Kasaba row, says did not assign anyone to defend him