Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu to star in a movie together for the first time

The film will be directed by debutante Ratheena Sharshad and produced under the banner of Dulquer Salmanâ€™s Wayfarer films and S Georgeâ€™s Cyn Cyl Celluloid.

Flix Mollywood

Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu will star in the upcoming Malayalam film Puzhu, to be directed by debutante Ratheena Sharshad. Mammootty launched the title on his official page on March 8, along with his wishes for Women's Day.

The film is produced by S George under the banner of Dulquer Salmanâ€™s Wayfarer films and S Georgeâ€™s Cyn Cyl Celluloid. The script is written by Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas. Story is by Harshad.

Puzhu will also be the first film in which Mammootty and Dulquer work together, father doing the male lead and son taking the role of a producer.

Mammootty and Parvathy are also coming together in a film for the first time. The movie becomes especially important in light of a controversy involving the two actors in December 2017. Parvathy's comments on Mammootty's film Kasaba were taken out of context and turned into a controversy, the young actor receiving a lot of cyber-attack for months after that.

The fans largely retreated after Mammootty launched the audio of Parvathy's film Uyare in 2019. Ratheena had worked in Uyare as an executive producer.

Mammootty, who has worked with a number of debut directors, has been on board of Puzhu since Ratheena announced her film. Puzhu will come out in multiple languages.

The cinematography of the film will be done by Theni Eshwar who has worked in Tamil movies like Peranbu, Karnan Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, and Paavai Kadhagal. The songs are composed by Jakes Bejoy and the editing will be done by Deepu Joseph. The movie is all set to go on floors.

Earlier there were reports of actor Tovino Thomas playing a role in the film, which were then refuted by the director. Ratheena has been working in the industry for years. She has also worked with actor-director Revathy.