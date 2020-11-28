Mammootty and director Amal Neerad to work a new project?

The actor and the director were earlier planning to work on â€˜Bilalâ€™, the sequel to the popular movie â€˜Big Bâ€™.

The announcement about the sequel to Big B was made several months ago and fans are waiting eagerly for more information; particularly about its commencement. The plan was to commence the shooting in March this year but it had to be put off due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, enquiries have now revealed that before going ahead with the sequel titled Bilal, director Amal Neerad and Mammootty will be teaming up for another film. This project is expected to go on the floor in January next year and more details are expected to be out soon.

There were earlier reports that Gopi Sundar has already begun composing the tunes for Bilal and he confirmed it by posting a picture with director Amal Neerad on his social media page.

Big B starred Mammootty in the lead role and it has been confirmed that Bala, who played one of Mammoottyâ€™s brothers in the film, has inked a deal to star in the sequel as well. Unni R in association with Suhas and Sharfu of Varathan fame will be penning the script for Bilal. Reports are that Mamta Mohandas is also in talks to play a role in the film but it has not been confirmed yet. She was part of Big B.

Big B had Nafisa Ali playing an important character and the others in supporting roles included Manoj K Jayan, Sumit Naval, Shereveer Vakil, Pasupathy and Vijayaraghavan. The technical crew of Big B comprised Samir Thahir for cinematography, Alphons Joseph for composing songs, Gopi Sundar for background score and Vivek Harshan for editing.

Meanwhile, Mammoottyâ€™s One and The Priest are scheduled for release soon. One is a political drama in which Mammootty plays the chief minister of Kerala. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy are playing important roles and Ishaani Krishna is making her acting debut with this flick. One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions. The film is currently in the post production stage and its release date is yet to be announced.

The starâ€™s other project is The Priest, directed by Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role. Manju recently posted a picture of the team wrapping up the shooting.

Besides these films, Mammootty has agreed to work with Ratheena Sharshad, who is all set to make her directorial debut.

