Manju Warrier shares pics from ‘The Priest’ shoot wrap-up

Starring Mammootty and Manju in the lead, the thriller is directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko.

Flix Mollywood

The shooting of one of the most anticipated films in Malayalam, The Priest, has been completed. On wrapping up, the team posted some pics giving fans a glimpse of the sets. On the last day of the shoot, which was happening in Kerala’s Kuttikkanam, the female leads Manju Warrier and Nikhila Vimal were present on the sets.

Sharing a few pics from the location, Manju Warrier wrote on her social media page, “A big thank you team #ThePriest for the love! @unnikrishnan_b_director @antojosephfilmcompany @jofin_t_chacko @akhilarakkal @nikhilavimalofficial @venkitesh_v.p @a_moviebuff , Prem, Ghazali, Chakru, Alan, Sanu, and our dear Baby Chettan. And many more others who are not in this picture.”

Nikhila Vimal also posted some pics and wrote, “Packup @thepriest_film @antojosephfilmcompany @jofin_t_chacko #myhappinessproject #packupday.”

Starring Mammootty and Manju Warrier in the lead, The Priest is a thriller directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, who has also penned the story. Incidentally, this is the first time that Mammootty and Manju are sharing screen space despite being in the film industry for decades. Besides Manju, The Priest also stars Nikhila Vimal in an important role. The others in the star cast include Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupal, Baby Monica and Venkitesh VP.

The technical crew of The Priest comprises Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep for screenplay, Rahul Raj for music, Akhil George for cranking the camera and Shameer Muhammed for editing. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan’s RD Illuminations.

Meanwhile, Mammootty’s fans are waiting for the release of One, which is currently in the post production mode. A political drama, One stars Mammootty as the chief minister of Kerala. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George, and Murali Gopy are playing important roles and Ishaani Krishna is making her acting debut with this flick. One is directed by Santhosh Viswanath and bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

Besides these films, Mammootty has agreed to work with Ratheena Sharshad, who is all set to make her directorial debut. Having worked as the executive producer in the critically acclaimed Uyare, Ratheena has managed to get some of the best talents in the Malayalam film industry for her debut film. The film has an impressive technical crew with Girish Gangadharan to handle the cinematography, Deepu Joseph for editing and Jakes Bejoy to compose the tunes. The film’s script is handled by Harshad and the Suhas-Sharfu duo. This yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by George Sebastian, Arjun Ravindran, and Shyam Mohan.

Also, the sequel to Mammootty’s Big B, titled Bilal and directed by Amal Neerad, is under progress.

(Content provided by Digital Native)