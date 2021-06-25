Malls, beaches to reopen: TN extends lockdown, restrictions ease

The restrictions will be in place only for certain districts in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday, June 25 announced that the state-wide lockdown will be extended until 6 am on July 5. The current state-wide lockdown will be in place until June 28. However, certain relaxations have been allowed. Textile shops in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu will be allowed to function, however, with 50% capacity and no air conditioning. Jewellery shops in the state will also be allowed to function with similar conditions. Walking on beaches will also be allowed, but only from 5 am to 9 am. Food delivery will be allowed from restaurants between 6 am and 9 pm.

All places of worship will also be open to devotees, with restrictions. However, large gatherings and festivals will not be permitted. Museums can also operate between 10 am and 5 pm. The government announced that shopping malls will also be allowed to reopen, from 9 am to 7 pm. Eateries in malls will only have parcel service, however, and play areas for children will remain closed. Apart from this, Metro train services will also be available on Sundays and government holidays, every 10 minutes from 7 am till 9 pm, without rush hours. The train services will begin on Sunday, June 27.

Hardware electrical stores will also be allowed from 7 am to 9 pm, along with shops that repair home appliances. Vehicle dealerships and auto repair centres can also operate during this time. Shoe shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 7 pm, along with those selling mobile phones and related paraphernalia. Roadside food stalls can open from 6 am to 7 pm. Beauty parlours, salons and spas can open within these hours as well, with 50% customer capacity and no air conditioning.

Lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu with further relaxations. Here are the details... pic.twitter.com/Zqk6zz1kCO June 25, 2021

Along with this, all government offices will be allowed to operate with 100% capacity, while private offices can allow 50% capacity. All types of construction will also be allowed. Government and local body-controlled parks will also be open from 6 am to 9 am. The government has also allowed outdoor film shooting, however, only with individuals who have a negative coronavirus RT-PCR test report.

Public buses between districts will follow the 50% capacity rule and will operate without air conditioning.