Malayalam filmmaker Major Ravi joins Congressâ€™s political rally

Major Ravi's ties with the BJP soured recently afer he claimed that '90 per cent of BJP leaders are not trust worthy'

Malayalam Film maker Major Ravi, who has been a hard core sympathiser of the BJP, took part in the 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra'- a state wide poll campaign led by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. On Friday, Major Ravi attended a reception meeting of the rally at Truipunithara near Kochi in Ernakulam. He also delivered a speech at the venue and criticised the Kerala government.

After this meeting, there are rumours that Major Ravi may join the Congress. Major Ravi is known to be a BJP sympathiser. He had kicked off a row in 2017 after posting a message on Whatsapp groups asking Hindus to unite and rise against those who are organising attacks against the community. However, his ties with the BJP soured recently afer he had made accusations that '90 per cent of BJP leaders are not trust worthy' and that he won't ever speak on behalf of BJP leaders.

Ramesh Chennithala and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden also took part in the meeting.

Earlier in the day Chennithala had confirned in a press meet that Major Ravi will join the Aiswarya Kerala Yatra. "He has spoken to me as well as to the KPCC President and informed me that he will take part in the rally," Chennithala said.

Chennithala lashes out at Pinarayi

Chennithala meanwhile lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that the government's move was to bury the Co-operative movement in the state. He also reportedly said that the Kerala bank will be dissolved if the United Democratic Front, the Congress led coalition, comes to power. An idea mooted by the ruling Left Democratic Front, the Kerala Bank came into existence in December 2019. The bank is an amalgamation of district co-operative banks in the state.

Chennithala also urged the government not to endorse â€˜backdoor appointmentsâ€™ in the state. "The statistics (on the backdoor appointments) has no connection with reality. The rank lists from which no appointments have been made should be examined", he said. He even alleged that the appointments in the state are done by Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in the solar scam.

Recently, an audio clip was leaked in which a voice that was purportedly Saritha's could be heard promising state government jobs to people. Rank holders of the Kerala Public Service Commission have intensified their protest in the state against alleged backdoor appointments by CPI(M) and its allies.