Protests by PSC rank holders intensify in Kerala amid â€˜backdoor appointmentâ€™ row

Though their attempts were thwarted, the issue has garnered attention amid the ongoing allegations of backdoor appointments.

Amid the ongoing row over the alleged backdoor appointment (inducting an employee by not following the set procedure) in government jobs in Kerala, Public Service Commission or PSC rank holders have intensified protests across Kerala. On Tuesday morning, Kannur witnessed protesting PSC Last Grade candidates hold a â€˜shayana pradakshinamâ€™ (rolling on the ground) in protest. Workers of Campus Front also reportedly took out protests march to Kalady University.

Across districts, rank holders held protests shouting slogans that they had worked hard to get their ranks, asking the government to open its eyes. Two Public Service Commission or PSC rank holders attempted to take their own lives in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The two men, along with other PSC rank holders of Last Grade Servant 2020 post, had been reportedly protesting in front of the Secretariat demanding to extend the validity of their rank list. Though their suicide attempt was immediately thwarted, the issue has garnered attention amid the ongoing allegations of backdoor appointments.

The two men, identified as Wayanad native Priju (rank 954) and Thiruvananthapuram native Praveen Kumar (354), threatened to take their own lives during the protest, reports the Times of India. The police detained the two men and let them free later. But the protests turned violent as the police started to disperse other protesters from the spot.

According to reports, the group of Last Grade PSC rank holders had been reportedly protesting since January 26. As per reports, the validity of their rank list published in 2017 is only upto June 2021. The demand of the protesters is to extend the validity to six more months.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Dr K Thomas Isaac alleged that the protests were instigated by the Congress-led Opposition. They have been misled by the Opposition that everyone who comes in the rank list will get a job, he said. As per the procedure, apart from passing the written exam, the candidate will undergo vetting by the police and other verification procedures.

Over the past several days, various allegations of â€˜backdoor appointmentsâ€™ to government jobs have been surfacing in Kerala. Allegation that former CPI(M) member MB Rajeshâ€™s wife R Ninitha was illegally appointed as Assistant Professor in Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, had sparked a row a few days ago. Opposition parties have been staging protests against this appointment since then. The issue was brought to light by the members in the interview board.

In addition to this, recently on Monday, a voice clip, claiming to be of solar scam accused Saritha S Nair, had surfaced in the media, where the female can be heard talking about the â€˜backdoor appointmentsâ€™ that have happened with her help. In the audio, the person can be heard claiming that four persons were appointed in â€˜Arogya Keralamâ€™, a state government project, with her help. This has also kicked up a row. However, Saritha later alleged that the voice clip is fake.

Protests held over the alleged backdoor appointments, by the Opposition parties in many parts of the state, turned violent on Tuesday. In Kochi, the police used water cannons against the Congress protesters.

