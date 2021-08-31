Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan set to make Bollywood film

Priti Shahani, the producer of 'Raazi’ has joined forces with author and investigative journalist Josy Joseph and Mahesh Narayanan for the upcoming ‘Phantom Hospital’.

Flix Bollywood

Critically acclaimed C U Soon and Malik fame director Mahesh Narayanan is all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood. The makers announced on Tuesday, August 31 that the movie has been titled Phantom Hospital and the plot reportedly revolves around an investigation into the Indian healthcare system. Touted to be a thriller, the film is produced by Priti Shahani, who has bankrolled Bollywood movies such as Talvar, Raazi and Badhaai Ho. Phantom Hospital will be produced under the banner of Tusk Tale Films.

Priti has joined forces with author and investigative journalist Josy Joseph for the project. The story and screenplay of Phantom Hospital is written by director Mahesh Narayanan and Akash Mohimen, who had co-written the screenplay for the 2017 Hindi film Rukh. Speaking about his Bollywood debut as a director, Mahesh Narayanan said in a press statement that he was instantly interested in the project. He also expressed that he is happy to team up with producer Priti, who has backed acclaimed films, and Josy Joseph. He added that the latter’s research has added layers to the story.

“I was instantly drawn to the story inspired from true incidents in the healthcare sector of India. It gives me immense pleasure to associate with Priti Shahani, who as a producer, has consistently delivered quality content, and Josy Joseph, whose meticulous research has added great layers to the story. My films have received so much love from the Hindi audiences that I am truly looking forward to directing my first Hindi Feature,” Mahesh stated.

Journalist Josy Joseph, the founder of Confluence Media said, “The strange thing about India is that it's real stories are far more dramatic than any that a writer can imagine up, but those have not been harnessed enough for visual storytelling.”

Mahesh Narayanan’s recent film Malik, starring Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan and a star cast, released on over-the-top platform Amazon Prime Video on July 15.

