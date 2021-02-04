Malayalam actor Krishna Kumar joins BJP

Talking to the media after the event, Krishna Kumar hinted that he will contest for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Malayalam film and television actor Krishna Kumar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, receiving the membership from party President JP Nadda in an event held in Thiruvananthapuram. Talking to the media after the event, Krishna Kumar hinted that he will contest for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

“It is not wrong to wish for a position. Only if there is power and position, we can do something to serve the people,” the actor told the media. He also added that Kerala BJP President K Surendran had contacted him stating that JP Nadda was coming to Kerala and that he can receive the membership from him.

BJP President JP Nadda reached Kerala on Wednesday for a two-day tour ahead of the Assembly polls that will take place in the state within months.

Krishna Kumar has acted in many Malayalam movies and is now predominantly seen in Malayalam TV serials. One of his daughters, Ahaana Krishna, is also a film actor.

After joining the party, Krishna Kumar took to social media posting pictures of him receiving the membership from Nadda. Krishna Kumar is the second actor from Kerala after Suresh Gopi to join the BJP.

Even before officially joining the party, Krishna Kumar had been vocal in supporting the BJP-led Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor had also actively participated in the campaigning for BJP candidates during the local body polls held last year.

The actor had recently hit the headlines after a man trespassed into his house at Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, where he lives with his family, including actor Ahaana. The incident happened last month. In a video captured by the family, the man can be seen jumping their gate at 9.30 pm and asking if they will serve him tea. However, he was taken into custody by the police who rushed to the spot.