Video: Man trespasses into actors Krishna Kumar and Ahaanaâ€™s house, arrested

The incident happened on Sunday night at their residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Popular actor Krishnakumar and his family had an unnerving experience on Sunday night after a man trespassed into their house in Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram. The Vattiyoorkavu police have identified the man as Fazil Ul Akbar. He has been arrested under section 451 of the Indian Penal Code for trespassing and section 456 for breaking into a house in the night, an official at the police station told TNM. Actor Ahaana Krishna is the daughter of Krishna Kumar. Krishna Kumar and his wife Sindhu have three other daughters, one of the other daughters Ishaani Krishnan is also set to make her movie debut.

In a video captured by the family, the person can be seen leaning on the gate for a while and jumping over it in a few minutes. The incident happened around 9.30 pm. As the man looks up and smiles into the camera, Krishna Kumar can be heard asking where he was from. The man replied asking whether they would give him tea. When Krishna Kumar asks him again who he is, the man climbs the gate and jumps into the house. According to some reports, the young man had mental health issues, though this was not confriend by the police.

Krishna Kumar called the police when the person attempted to break open the door. The police rushed to the spot and took him into custody. Krishna Kumar was also quoted saying that he wasnâ€™t aware of the intention behind the trespass, whether it was political or movie related.

Krishna Kumar is an avid supporter of the BJP and actively campaigned for the party during the local body polls. He had said that it will be a BJP Mayor who will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Thiruvananthapuram for the campaign for the Assembly polls likely to be held in May this year. However the Left Democratic Front secured a majority in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, while the BJP is in the Opposition.

