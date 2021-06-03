Malayalam actor Anoop Menon's Facebook account hacked

The actor posted on Instagram that he has informed the Cyber Cell about the hacking.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actor Anoop Menon recently took to Instagram to announce that his Facebook account has been hacked. The actor alerted fans that his Facebook account has been taken over by hackers since Monday. In an Instagram post, he mentioned that the hackers have removed the admins of his Facebook profile and are now using it to share funny videos and images. The actor added that he has informed the Cyber Cell and that his account will be restored soon.

“Dear all, this is to inform you that my official FACEBOOK page has been hacked ..this was done on Monday and the hacker has duly removed all the four admins I had on the page and taken over the space which has 15 lkh friends in it and he now uses it to upload funny videos and stuff… (sic),” Anoop Menon said.

The actor further added in the Instagram post, “We have informed Facebook and our diligent cyber cell and they have promised us to look into the matter..till I retrieve the page please take this as an intimation that I will be off Facebook for a while. Hope I get it back soon. Cant wait to get connected to you darlings again. love( the new outfit looks like this with a king as the profile picture) (sic).”

Anoop was recently seen in the first-look motion poster of his upcoming movie Twenty One Gms. Helmed by filmmaker Bibin Krishna, Twenty One Gms stars actors Leona Lishoy, Anu Mohan, Ranjith, Anoop Menon and Renji Panicker in pivotal roles. Touted to be a thriller, the movie is bankrolled by producer Rinish K N. The first look motion poster of the film was unveiled on social media by actors Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali among others

Earlier, Anoop Menon had released the teaser of his latest directorial venture Padma. The project marks Anoop’s debut production venture and is bankrolled under his home banner Anoop Menon StoryZ. Padma has actors Surabhi and Anoop Menon playing the lead roles.