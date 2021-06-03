Watch: Intriguing first-look motion poster of Anoop Menon’s ‘Twenty One Gms’

Touted to be a thriller, the movie is written and directed by filmmaker Bibin Krishna.

The first look motion poster of Malayalam actor turned director Anoop Menon’s upcoming movie Twenty One Gms was released by the makers recently. Touted to be a thriller, the movie is written and directed by filmmaker Bibin Krishna. The motion poster features images of important cast members in a jigsaw puzzle, setting the tone for an investigative thriller. Twenty One Gms stars actors Leona Lishoy, Anu Mohan, Ranjith, Anoop Menon and Renji Panicker in pivotal roles.

Twenty One Gms is bankrolled by producer Rinish K N. Jithu Damodar is on board as the cinematographer, while Appu N Bhattathiri has been roped in as an editor. The background score and soundtracks for the movie is set to tune by composer Deepak Dev. The songs have been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

The first look motion poster was unveiled on social media by actors Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali among others. “Launching the Motion poster of Anoop Menon starring ‘TWENTY ONE gms’, Directed by Bibin Krishna and Produced by Rinish K N. Best wishes to the team,” Mollywood star Mohanlal wrote. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also conveyed his wishes to the crew. "All the best to #AnoopMenon, #Ranjith ettan , #RenjiPanicker, #AnuMohan, # LeonaLishoy, #BibinKrishna, #RinishKN and the entire team of TwentyOneGms! Here is the first look motion poster!(sic)”, Prithviraj wrote.

Watch the motion poster of ‘Twenty One gms’ here:

Earlier, actor Anoop Menon dropped the teaser of his latest directorial venture Padma. The movie marks Anoop’s debut as a producer, and is bankrolled by the actor under his home banner Anoop Menon StoryZ. Padma stars actors Surabhi and Anoop Menon in the lead roles.

Apart from acting and directing, Anoop has worked as a screenwriter in various films including Beautiful, Trivandrum Lodge, David and Goliath and Hotel California. Anoop has also penned songs for films like Beautiful and Buddy, and has appeared in several television shows.