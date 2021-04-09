Makers release special poster from ‘Pushpa’ on Allu Arjun’s birthday

Many Tollywood celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Raashii Khanna, Rakul Singh and Kajal Aggarwal wished Allu Arjun on his birthday.

Flix Tollywood

Marking Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa, one of the most anticipated Telugu movies, released a special poster on Thursday. Allu Arjun, who is fondly known as ‘stylish star’, celebrated his 38th birthday on April 8.

The special poster reveals Allu Arjun’s look from Pushpa. Sporting a rugged look, the actor is seen waving while riding a bike. He is wearing a pair of jeans and a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up, and sporting sunglasses. Much like the teaser released on Wednesday, Allu Arjun sports an angry and intense look in the poster.

The poster addresses Allu Arjun as ‘Icon star’ after director Sukumar said at the film’s launch event that his title has been changed from ‘Stylish Star’ to ‘Iconic Star’, owing to the fact that his role in the film is unique and iconic.

Many prominent celebrities from the film fraternity took to Twitter to pen heartfelt wishes for the actor. The long list of actors and celebrities who conveyed their wishes include Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Raashii Khanna, Rakul Singh and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.

Happy birthday @alluarjun! Wishing you all the good luck, happiness and success. #Pushpa teaser looks intense. Looking forward — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) April 8, 2021

Happy birthday to the super talented and ever inspiring @alluarjun

Wish you be blessed with all that you desire and more! Can’t wait for #pushpa — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) April 8, 2021

Happppy happppy bdayyyy my fav @alluarjun wishing you the best of everything! Keep shining keep rocking — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 8, 2021

Happiest birthday bugsy! Have a fabulous day and year ahead ❤️ @alluarjun #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/pdleSvlGmk — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2021

Sharing a photo of herself with Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy too wished him on his birthday.

Directed by filmmaker Sukumar, who is known for movies such as Rangasthalam and Arya, Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to play the role of the antagonist in the movie. Pushpa also stars actors Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj among others in prominent roles.

The multilingual film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It is slated for theatrical release on August 13 this year. Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo, whic h was released for Sankranti 2020. The film starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Watch the teaser of ‘Pushpa’ here: