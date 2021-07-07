Makers of 'Kaithi' respond to Kerala court's injunction against remake and sequel

According to reports, a man named Rajeev, who spent time in Chennai’s Puzhal Central Prison, has said that the story of ‘Kaithi’ was based on his experience.

The makers of actor Karthi’s hit Tamil movie Kaithi recently issued a statement regarding the Hindi remake and sequel of the 2019 film. In the statement, Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house that bankrolled the movie, wrote, “We learnt from several media reports that the Kerala court has issued an injunction against Kaithi being remade in Hindi/ the sequel being produced. Media outlets have also reached out to us regarding the same.”

The production house said that they do not have details pertaining to the case and hence cannot comment on the issue. However, they noted that they are ready to face any legal issues with respect to the issue, since their records are clean. “We don’t have the official details yet, so can’t comment on the same. At the same time, we are in a position to face any legalities in the issue as we have our records clean,” the statement read in Tamil. “We request the media to not report adversely until they are aware of all the facts of the case and uphold media ethics,” the producers wrote.

Reports published by Times of India and Pinkvilla said that the statement comes in light of a case filed by Rajeev, who spent time at Chennai’s Puzhal Central Prison. In his complaint filed at a court in Kollam, Kerala, Rajeev reportedly alleged that the story of Kaithi is based on his experiences. He also said that he narrated his story to producer SR Prabhu, the founder of Dream Warrior Productions. As per the reports, the producer had agreed to use the story for a film script and paid Rajeev an advance worth Rs 10,000. However, Rajeev has reportedly filed a complaint seeking compensation of Rs 4 crore.

Written and directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, action-thriller Kaithi hit the big screens on October 25, 2019. The movie starred actor Karthi in the lead, while actors Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena were roped in to play other significant roles in the movie. Kaithi garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike.

The makers of Kaithi revealed in October 2019 that plans for a sequel are underway. They also announced in February last year that the movie will be remade in Hindi. Further details about the case are awaited.

