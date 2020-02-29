Ajay Devgn confirms playing the lead in Hindi remake of 'Kaithi'

The Bollywood remake will be bankrolled by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.

Flix Bollywood

Karthi starrer Kaithi, which had hit the screens last year, was declared a blockbuster. It was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Following the tremendous response for Kaithi, the film is set to be remade in Hindi.﻿ Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday confirmed that he would star in the remake of Kaithi.

Ajay posted, “Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021.”

The Bollywood remake will be bankrolled by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. The film's story is all about a prisoner, Dilli, who is on parole to see his daughter and how he gets embroiled in a face-off between cops and drug lords. The entire story unfolds in a span of a single night within four hours. The film was highly praised for not having a heroine or any songs. Kaithi also featured Narain and Harish Uthaman in key roles. Narain played an injured cop who seeks Karthi’s help to save his colleagues from being killed by the drug lords.

During a media interaction, Karthi confirmed that a sequel is in the offing.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be seen in an extended cameo in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film RRR. The latest we hear is that Ajay Devgn will play the mentor for both Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Reports suggest that the Bollywood star was impressed with the way his character was moulded and agreed to hop on board this magnum opus as it was performance-oriented. The film is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The director has signed up Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani for a role. Plans are on to release RRR in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Content provided by Digital Native