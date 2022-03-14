'Make all efforts to bring back Naveen's body from Ukraine', PM Modi tells authroities

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai said that once bombing in Kharkiv reduces, the government will make efforts to bring back the deceased studentâ€™s mortal remains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 13, directed concerned authorities to make all possible efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Gyanagoudar, who died in Ukraineâ€™s Kharkiv during Russian shelling on March 1. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai said that once bombing in Kharkiv reduces, the government will make efforts to bring back the deceased studentâ€™s mortal remains.

PM Modi had earlier in the day chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to review India's security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Prime Minister was briefed on the latest developments and different aspects of India's security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain. He was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India's neighbouring countries, from Ukraine.

PM Modi had in the past chaired several high level meetings with senior ministers of the cabinet and officials since Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine on February 24 and India began a massive evacuation mission named Operation Ganga to airlift stranded Indian nationals including students. So far, the government brought back over 20,000 Indians from the war torn country, through the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

Earlier in March, when Russia had announced a ceasefire in Ukraine, CM Bommai had expressed hope over bringing back Naveenâ€™s body from Ukraine. The CM had also visited Naveenâ€™s family in their village in Karnatakaâ€™s Haveri, and handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to the deceased studentâ€™s father. Speaking to reporters at the time, CM Bommai quoted the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and said that Naveenâ€™s body has been secured and embalmed, kept at a mortuary and that it cannot be brought back now as there has been constant bombing.

