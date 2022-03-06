Bringing back Naveen's body from Ukraine top priority: Karnataka CM Bommai

CM Basavraj Bommai, after meeting Naveen Gyanagoudar's family, said that there is hope of bringing back his body with the current ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

news Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, March 5, said that the ceasefire announcement by Russia has raised hopes to bring back to India the mortal remains of Naveen Gyanagoudar, a student who was killed in shelling in the city of Kharkiv on March 1. CM Bommai visited the family of Naveen Gyanagoudar, at his village in Haveri district. Naveen, a medical student, was the first casualty of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Chief Minister paid his respects to the deceased and spent time with the family. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Naveen's father. He also reiterated that the state government is making all efforts to bring back Naveen's mortal remains from Ukraine. "I have been in constant touch with the MEA and authorities in Delhi as well as the Ukrainian ambassador. I have been told that his body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary. But taking it out of the country was difficult because of the fighting. However, with the ceasefire announcement, it may be possible to get his body back. I will follow up on the issue." the Chief Minister said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Naveen's parents, CM Bommai quoted the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and said that Naveenâ€™s body has been secured and embalmed, kept at a mortuary and that it cannot be brought back now as there has been constant bombing. "He (Jaishankar) said, once the bombing in the region reduces, transportation arrangements will be made. As there is a ceasefire in some parts there might be an opportunity. I will speak to him as soon as I reach Bengaluru, and make all the efforts to insist on getting the body back at the earliest.. It will also depend on the situation there," he added.

