Major shuffle in Tamil Nadu police: 51 IPS officers transferred

Those transferred include officers at Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level.

news Police

In a major reshuffle in the state police, the government of Tamil Nadu has transferred 51 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Friday. Those transferred include officers at the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level.

The transfers were ordered vide a government order issued by the state home secretary, SK Prabakar. The transfers and promotions will come into effect immediately, the GO said. Here is the full list of IPS officers transferred on Friday.