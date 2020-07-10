In a major reshuffle in the state police, the government of Tamil Nadu has transferred 51 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Friday. Those transferred include officers at the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level.
The transfers were ordered vide a government order issued by the state home secretary, SK Prabakar. The transfers and promotions will come into effect immediately, the GO said. Here is the full list of IPS officers transferred on Friday.
- Deepa Sathyan: Currently the Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Anti-Vice squad, Greater Chennai Police has been promoted as SP and posted as a DCP in Central Crime Branch, Chennai.
- K Rajendran: Currently a DCP in Central Crime Branch, Chennai posted as SP, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Chennai.
- N Stephen Jesupatham: Currently the SP, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Chennai posted as SP, Special division, Special Branch CID, Chennai.
- S Aravind: Currently the SP, Special division, Special Branch CID, Chennai posted as SP in Thiruvannamalai district.
- MR Sibi Chakravarthi: Currently the SP of Thiruvannamalai district posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Administration, Chennai.
- J Mutharasi: Currently the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Administration, Chennai posted as SP, Office automation and Computerisation, Chennai.
- V Vikraman: Currently SP, Office automation and Computerisation, Chennai posted as DCP Adyar, Chennai.
- P Pakalavan: Currently the DCP Adyar, Chennai posted as SP of Karur district.
- R Pandiarajan: Currently the SP of Karur district posted as SP, Commercial crimes investigation wing CID, Chennai.
- Allatipalli Pavan Kumar: Currently Assistant SP, Ponneri, Thiruvallur district promoted and posted as DCP, Law and Order, Trichy city.
- NS Nisha: Currently DCP, Law and Order, Trichy city posted as DCP, Ambattur, Chennai.
- I Eswaran: Currently the DCP, Ambattur, Chennai posted as Assistant Inspector General, Establishment, Chennai.
- Dr K Balakrishnan: Currently Assistant Inspector General, Establishment, Chennai posted as DCP, Madhavaram, Chennai.
- Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni: Currently the DCP, Madhavaram, Chennai posted as SP of Dindigul district.
- R Sakthivel: Currently the SP of Dindigul district posted as SP, Idol wing, Chennai.
- DN Hari Kiran Prasad: Currently the Assistant SP, Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district has been promoted and posted as DCP, T Nagar, Chennai.
- D Ashok Kumar: Currently the DCP, T Nagar, Chennai has been posted as DCP, Security, Chennai.
- Dongare Pravin Umesh: Currently Assistant SP to the Governor has been promoted and posted as the SP to the Governor.
- R Shiva Prasad: Currently the Assistant SP in Virudhunagar district has been promoted and posted as DCP, Law and order, Madurai city.
- E Karthik: Currently the DCP, Law and order, Madurai city has been posted as DCP, Flower Bazaar, Chennai.
- G Jawahar: Currently the Assistant SP, Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district has been promoted and posted as DCP Anna Nagar, Chennai.
- C Thambidurai: Currently the Additional SP, Crime against Women and Children, Karur has been promoted and posted as SP, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Chennai.
- S Arumugasamy: Currently the Additional SP, Tamil Nadu Police Academy has been promoted and posted as the SP, Police Training college, Chennai.
- K Suresh Kumar: Additional SP, Crime against women and children, Salem has been promoted ad posted as DCP, Law and order, Crime and Traffic, Tiruppur city.
- V Badri Narayanan: Currently the DCP, Law and Order, Crime and Traffic, Tiruppur city has been posted as SP, Kanyakumari district.
- N Shreenatha: Currently the SP, Kanyakumari district has been posted as SP, Crime Branch CID, Chennai.
- A Thangavelu: Currently the Additional SP, headquarters, Ramanathapuram district has been promoted and posted as SP, State Human Rights Commission, Chennai.
- P Ravi: Currently the Additional SP of Special investigation division, Crime Branch CID, Chennai has been promoted and posted as SP, Crime Branch CID, Chennai.
- K Gunasekaran: Currently the Additional SP of Prohibition and Enforcement wing, Tiruppur has been promoted and posted as DCP, headquarters, Coimbatore city.
- S Selvakumar: Currently the DCP, headquarters, Coimbatore city has been posted as DCP, Headquarters, Tiruppur city.
- S Prabakaran: Currently the DCP, Headquarters, Tiruppur city has been posted as the SP, Civil supplies CID, Madurai.
- G Stalin: Currently the SP, Civil supplies CID, Madurai has been posted as the DCP, Law and order, Coimbatore city.
- L Balaji Saravanan: Currently the DCP, Law and order, Coimbatore city has been posted as the SP, Pudukottai district.
- N Kumar: Currently the additional SP, Crime against women and children, Chennai has promoted and posted as DCP, traffic (south), Chennai.
- M Chandrasekaran: Currently the additional SP, Crime against women and children, Salem has been promoted and posted as DCP, Law and Order, Salem city.
- P Thangadurai: Currently the DCP, Law and Order, Salem city has been posted as the SP, Erode district.
- S Sakthi Ganesan: Currently the SP, Erode district has been posted as SP of Namakkal district.
- Ara Arularasu: Currently the SP of Namakkal district has been posted as Coimbatore district.
- Sujit Kumar: Currently the SP of Coimbatore district has been posted as the SP, Madurai.
- N Manivannan: Currently the SP of Madurai has been posted as SP, Tirunelveli district.
- Om Prakash Meena: Currently the SP of Tirunelveli district has been posted as the SP, Cyber Crime, Chennai.
- D Shanmuga Priya: Currently the SP, Cyber Crime, Chennai has been posted as SP, Kancheepuram.
- K Feroze Khan: Currently the DCP Traffic (East), Chennai has been posted as DCP, Administration, Chennai.
- SR Senthil Kumar: Currently the DCP, Administration, Chennai has been posted DCP Traffic (East), Chennai.
- M Manohar: Currently the DCP Kilpauk, Chennai has been posted Assistant Inspector General, Welfare, Chennai.
- K Adhiveerapandiyan: Currently the Assistant Inspector General, Welfare, Chennai has been posted as DCP Kilpauk, Chennai.
- Ziaul Haque: Currently SP of Trichy has been posted as SP of Kallakurichi.
- T Jeyachandran: Currently the SP of Kallakurichi has been posted as SP of Trichy.
- G Shashank Sai: Currently the SP of Cyber Crime division, Chennai has been posted as DCP, Mylapore, Chennai.
- Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay: Currently the DCP of Mylapore, Chennai has been posted as the SP, Thanjavur.
- SS Mageshwaran: Currently the SP of Thanjavur district has been posted as the SP of Marine Enforcement Wing, Chennai.