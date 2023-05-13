Major reshuffle of IAS officers in TN: Udayachandran, Gagandeep Singh Bedi transferred

Dr J Radhakrishnan has been appointed Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation.

In a major reshuffle of IAS officers in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalinâ€™s Principal Secretary T Udayachandran was transferred to the Department of Finance on Saturday, May 13. The reshuffle comes a day after a cabinet reshuffle, which saw the induction of TRB Raaja as Industries Minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan being shifted as Minister for Information Technology, and Thangam Thennarasu as Finance Minister. The other IAS officers who were transferred include Home Secretary K Phanindra Reddy, who is being replaced by Amudha.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has been transferred to the Health Department as Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare. Dr J Radhakrishnan has been appointed the GCC Commissioner. N Muruganandam has been transferred and posted as one of the three secretaries to the Chief Minister and will also hold the post of Development Commissioner. Dr P Senthilkumar has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

Dr B Chandra Mohan, who served as the Principal Secretary of the Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department. Dr K Gopal has been posted as Vigilance Commissioner. Dr K Manivasan has been transferred from the post of PWD secretary and posted to the Tourism, Culture and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.