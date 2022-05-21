Major fire at Chennai’s Kodungaiyur dump yard, weeks after Perungudi blaze

The fire broke out on Friday, May 20 and was brought under control early Saturday morning after an operation involving more than 200 officials.

A few weeks after a major fire broke out at the Perungudi dump yard in Chennai, the city saw another fire incident that happened in Kodungaiyur dump yard in north Chennai on Friday, May 20. The thick smoke billowing out from the Kodungaiyur dump yard covered Ezhil Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, and other residential areas. Fortunately, the fire was brought under control early Saturday morning after an operation involving more than 200 officials.

Fire engines from Korukkupet, Vyasarpad, Sathyamurthy Nagar, and Royapuram fire stations rushed to the spot. With the help of Greater Chennai Corporation staff, more than 200 personnel were involved in the operation to douse the flames.

The Kodungaiyur dump yard contains waste collected from Thiruvotriyur, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi.Ka. Nagar, Ambattur, and Anna Nagar zones. Residents experienced eye irritation and suffocation from the toxic fumes that spread around the residential areas near the dump yard.

Speaking to TNM, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “After the Perungudi incident, we posted two fire engines at the Kodungaiyur dump yard for precaution. The fire was identified early and we doused it quickly after we got to know the information.” The cause of the fire accident is not yet known as the reasons are yet to be analysed, he added.

"Central and North zone waste is being collected here. After the Perungudi incident, we have taken many steps in the Kodungaiyur area to identify the fire early and solve the issue. We have installed a pumping station and are working towards making proper road facilities inside this dump yard. The fire had spread up to 6 acres when we reached the spot,” said Prabhakaran.

Royapuram Zonal Officer, Mathivanan and Perambur MLA, RD Sekar visited the site along with Chennai Corporation deputy mayor Saidai Mu Mageshkumaar. Residents, activists, and environmentalists in the city have demanded the government to stop landfills in the city and implement proper segregation of solid wastes before putting them in the dump yard. They have also sought construction of a scientific dump yard to avoid leachates and further fire accidents.

