Makers of Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ cancel update on film due to pandemic

Breaking the tradition of releasing a new update about one of his films on May 31, which is the birthday of his father actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu decided to skip the update due to the pandemic.

Flix Tollywood

In a statement on Wednesday, the makers of actor Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Tollywood film Sarkaru Vaari Paata annou nced that there is no update about when the film will be released. Breaking the tradition of releasing a new update about one of his films on his father actor Krishna’s birthday on May 31, actor Mahesh Babu has decided not to release an update due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, on his father’s birthday, the title and a poster from Sarkaru Vaari Paata was unveiled on May 31.

Rumours were rife that the first look poster would be out on May 31 this year as well, however the makers mentioned in the statement that they believe it is not the right time to give out updates regarding the film. They requested fans not to spread false information about the film and also assured that all official updates will be first posted on their social media accounts. "In view of the current circumstances, for each one of us personally and the society at large, the makers of #SarkaruVaariPaata believe it's not the right time to give out any updates regarding the film. Request you to not spread any unofficial and false news regarding this. All official updates will be posted first on our official accounts. Till then - stay safe and take care,” the statement read.

The shoot for the movie reportedly commenced in Dubai earlier this year. The film stars actor Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu and marks the maiden collaboration between the duo. The movie is helmed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram Petla and bankrolled by production house Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus. Musician S Thaman has been roped in as the music composer for the film.

Meanwhile, actor Mahesh Babu has also teamed up with director Trivikram for a new project. The untitled project marks his third collaboration with the filmmaker after Telugu films Athadu and Khaleja.