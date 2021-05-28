In a statement on Wednesday, the makers of actor Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Tollywood film Sarkaru Vaari Paata annou
Rumours were rife that the first look poster would be out on May 31 this year as well, however the makers mentioned in the statement that they believe it is not the right time to give out updates regarding the film. They requested fans not to spread false information about the film and also assured that all official updates will be first posted on their social media accounts. "In view of the current circumstances, for each one of us personally and the society at large, the makers of #SarkaruVaariPaata believe it's not the right time to give out any updates regarding the film. Request you to not spread any unofficial and false news regarding this. All official updates will be posted first on our official accounts. Till then - stay safe and take care,” the statement read.
The shoot for the movie reportedly commenced in Dubai earlier this year. The film stars actor Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu and marks the maiden collaboration between the duo. The movie is helmed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram Petla and bankrolled by production house Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus. Musician S Thaman has been roped in as the music composer for the film.
ALERT!! @urstrulymahesh #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/kiKunIj8QC— Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) May 26, 2021
Meanwhile, actor Mahesh Babu has also teamed up with director Trivikram for a new project. The untitled project marks his third collaboration with the filmmaker after Telugu films Athadu and Khaleja.