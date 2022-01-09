Mahesh Babu’s brother Ramesh Babu passes away, condolences pour in

Ramesh Babu, who began his film career as a child actor, had also produced some of Mahesh Babu’s films.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s elder brother and actor Krishna’s firstborn son Ramesh Babu, passed away on the night of Saturday, January 8. The actor and producer was 56 years old. The Ghattamaneni family shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. In light of the current circumstances,” and requested well-wishers to avoid gathering at the cremation venue and adhere to COVID-19 norms.

Mahesh Babu himself is currently under isolation, as he recently tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, Ramesh Babu had been suffering from liver-related ailments for a prolonged period, and his health condition worsened on the night of January 8.

An Official Press Statement from the Ghattamaneni Family over the untimely demise of Shri. Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu !#RIPRameshBabu pic.twitter.com/WCDL1TfL16 — GMB Entertainment (@GMBents) January 8, 2022

Ramesh Babu began his film career as a child actor, playing various roles mainly in his father Krishna’s films, including the hit film Alluri Seetharama Raju in 1974. After a break from acting in the early ‘80s, he made his debut as a lead actor with the 1987 film Samrat. He went on to appear in several films like Bazaar Rowdy, Krishna Gari Abbayi and Naa Ille Naa Swargam among others. He quit acting in 1997 and turned producer, involved in multiple films of his brother Mahesh Babu including Arjun, Athidhi and Dookudu.

Ramesh Babu is survived by his wife Mrudula, daughter Bharathi and son Jayakrishna, according to Eenadu. Many actors and directors from Tollywood mourned his passing. Actor Chiranjeevi offered his condolences to the Ghattamaneni family and wrote, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss (sic).”

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, actors Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej and Nithiin, and filmmakers Anil Ravipudi and Gopichand Malineni also offered their condolences to Ramesh Babu’s family.

Saddened to know about the untimely passing on of Shri. #GhattamaneniRameshBabu garu …My deepest condolences to Shri. #GhattamaneniRameshBabu Garu’s family, may his soul rest in peace… Om Shanthi — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 9, 2022

TDP MP and Ramesh Babu’s brother-in-law Jayadev Galla wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear Bavva Garu, Shri Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu. As an actor & producer, he left a unique & indelible mark on the Indian film industry. As a person he was always warm & affectionate towards everyone, which I admired (sic).”

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear Bavva Garu, Shri Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu. As an actor & producer, he left a unique & indelible mark on the Indian film industry. As a person he was always warm & affectionate towards everyone, which I admired.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/woYfu7LNHk — Jay Galla (@JayGalla) January 9, 2022

Dookudu director Sreenu Vaitla wrote, “Got shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Ramesh Babu garu.. I have beautiful memories with him and every time I interacted with him, I felt like I was with my favourite Krishna garu. Ramesh Babu garu also had the same great qualities of humility and concern (sic).”

Got shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Ramesh Babu garu..

I have beautiful memories with him and every time I interacted with him, I felt like I was with my favourite Krishna garu. Ramesh Babu garu also had the same great qualities of humility and concern pic.twitter.com/UvSQudRWyq — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) January 9, 2022

Saddened by the untimely demise of Shri G. Ramesh Babu Garu.

My deepest condolences to the family.



Om Shanthi! — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) January 8, 2022