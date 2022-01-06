Mahesh Babu tests positive for coronavirus

The actor said that he isolated himself at home and has been following medical advice.

Flix COVID-19

Actor Mahesh Babu tested positive for coronavirus, according to a note he put out on his social media handles. He added that he has mild symptoms and is isolating, and asked all those he came in contact with to get tested. He also urged people to get vaccinated. “Can't wait to be back,” he wrote.

“Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance,” he said.

“Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe,” he added.

This comes amidst a spike of cases in Telangana, mostly from the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Telangana reported 1,913 new infections on January 6, taking the tally to 6,87,456 while the death toll rose to 4,036 with two more fatalities.

GHMC accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,214, followed by Ranga Reddy (213) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

It said 232 people recovered from the infection on Thursday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,75,573. The number of active cases surged to 7,847, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile Telangana Public health Director G Srinivasa Rao told a press conference that 70% COVID-19 cases reported in the country may belong to the Omicron variant though it is not a concern as the treatment is the same for any strain. He said the state is well prepared to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 and as part of that the government has made 60,000 beds ready including private hospitals.

With inputs from PTI