Mahesh Babu reveals â€˜Sarkaru Vaari Paataâ€™ and â€˜Majorâ€™ release dates

â€˜Sarkaru Vaari Paataâ€™ stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, while â€˜Majorâ€™ is produced by Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu has revealed the release dates of his upcoming ventures Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Major. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, while Major is Mahesh Babuâ€™s production venture starring Adivi Sesh.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, whose last film to release was Geetha Govindam, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to hit the big screens for Sankranti next year. Sharing the news, the superstar wrote, "Sankranthi it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata," alongside a new poster that show the actorâ€™s hand holding a bunch of keys.

Major, starring Adivi Sesh, is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala in a key role. Mahesh Babu is making his debut as a producer with this project, which is presented by Sony Pictures India, and produced jointly by Mahesh Babuâ€™s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. Mahesh Babu announced that the film will be released in theatres on July 2. Announcing the release date Mahesh Babu shared a new poster and captioned the post, "2nd July 2021. The #MAJOR day (sic)."

On Monday, Mahesh Babu joined the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai, where the makers will be filming the first schedule. Originally, they had planned a month-long schedule in Washington DC. However, due to the pandemic situation, they decided to shift the location to Dubai. The project marks the first collaboration of director Parasuram and Mahesh Babu.

The latest update is that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is most likely to play the antagonist in the movie. The film, which will be an action-comedy centered on a mega auction, is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and Mahesh Babuâ€™s GMB Entertainment. The film will have music by S Thaman while PS Vinod will handle the camera. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

In the film Major, Adivi Sesh will be seen playing the martyred soldier, Major Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. Major is a bilingual film, shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindu. Apart from Sobita Dhulipala, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar in a prominent role. It is worth mentioning here that Adivi Sesh, Shobita Dhulipala, and Sashi Kiran Tikka had worked together for the 2018 film Goodachari.

