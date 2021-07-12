Mahesh Babu resumes shooting for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in Hyderabad

Keerthy Suresh of ‘Mahanati fame’ also has a lead role in the Telugu film that is being directed by Parasuram Petla.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu has resumed shooting for his much-awaited Telugu movie Sarakaru Vaari Paata. Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, tweeted on Monday, July 12, saying, “Superstar is back in AuCTION #SarkaruVaariPaata resumes its shoot #SVPShootResumes (sic)”

In the picture that was shared along with the tweet, Mahesh Babu's back can be seen while he interacts with the movie team. He is wearing a casual blue shirt and is seen sporting a mask.

The film has been getting a lot of attention ever since the team revealed the title of the movie and a thematic poster that featured Mahesh Babu in it. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh of Mahanati fame has been roped in to play the other lead in the film.

According to the sources, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has completed its first schedule in Dubai and the team has started a new shooting schedule on Monday in Hyderabad. Key scenes with the lead cast would be shot in this schedule. The movie also has Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and others playing important roles in the movie.

Music director SS Thaman has been roped in to compose the music for the film, while the cinematography is being handled by R Madhi. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Meanwhile, AS Prakash is the art director. The film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

As per the tentative schedule announced by the makers previously, the movie is slated for release in 2022 Sankranthi. However, the shooting has been postponed a few times due to the pandemic and it is to be seen if the makers will be able to stick to the announced release date.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna as the other lead, which was released in 2020 around Sankranthi and became a box office hit.

