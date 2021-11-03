Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata to release for Ugadi 2022

The movie marks the first collaboration of actor Mahesh Babu with Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, will release across the world on the occasion of Ugadi 2022, the makers of the film announced on November 3. The film, written and directed by Parasuram Petla, is touted to be an action and family entertainer, and will release on April 1, 2022. The crew has completed its shooting schedule in Spain, the makers of the film said in a release. The movie marks the first collaboration of Mahesh with Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh.

Aside from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh who will essay the lead roles in the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Music composer Thaman SS has rendered the soundtracks for the film, while R Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director for the film.

Some of Mahesh Babuâ€™s biggest hits â€” Pokiri, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi â€” were released in the holiday season, the makers said. Earlier, the film was slated to have a Sankranthi release, and was to hit the screens on January 13 next year.

Last month, Mahesh Babu's wife actor Namrata Shirodkar, who had accompanied him to Spain for the shooting, gave an exclusive update from the sets. The shooting schedule was to wrap up a song and a few other scenes that featured Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh.

"Bts â€¦ Meet n greets .. song in progress .. #svp," Namrata wrote, as she shared a picture on Instagram with Keerthy Suresh from Barcelona in Spain.

Earlier this year, in August, the makers of the movie had unveiled a special video about the film to mark Mahesh Babuâ€™s birthday. A Twitter Spaces session, which is reportedly one of the biggest Spaces sessions by the Telugu film industry, was held on August 9 to celebrate Mahesh Babuâ€™s birthday.